Coldplay to Record Their Final Album in 2025

Coldplay will stop making music in 2025.

Chris Martin has revealed the news on Radio 2 on Wednesday, where he said ''Our last proper record will come out in 2025, and after that I think we will only tour. And maybe we'll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then."

The band's first ever album was titled "Parachutes" and was released in 2000. So far, the band have release nine studio albums in addition to collaborating with many A-list artists including Beyonce and BTS.

Their last album was titled 'Music Of The Spheres'.

Coldplay pulled out of two performances earlier this month following positive COVID tests.

The band were due to play at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball in London on December 11 and then appear on The Voice Of Germany two days later.

“We send our love to the individuals affected and wish them a swift recovery,” the band wrote in a statement posted to social media.