Cole Sprouse Reveals he Was Arrested While Protesting Racial Injustice

Cole Sprouse has revealed he was arrested while peacefully protesting racial injustice following the death of George Floyd.

The Riverdale actor, 27, was detained while participating in Sunday's protest in Santa Monica.

Sharing his experience onto Instagram on Monday, Sprouse wrote, 'A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there's a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter.

'Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda.

'I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested.

'When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement.

'This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn't make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well.

'I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. I'll speak no more on the subject, as I'm (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support.'

The Santa Monica Jail administrator has no record of Sprouse's May 31st arrest, it confirmed to The Sun.

The administrator added it was likely the actor was taken in, and not fingerprinted or booked.

Demonstrations have occurred nationwide in response to the death of Floyd, a black man who died after since-fired police officer Derek Chauvin held him down with a knee to the back of his neck.

Chauvin has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Santa Monica, where Cole had been protesting, will be observing another night of curfew after various stores were damaged and looted.

A number of celebrities have turned out to protest racial injustice at various rallies.

Ariana Grande, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, and Nina Dobrev are just a few of the stars showing their support for the cause at various protests.

Many other stars have used their platform to speak out against racial injustice on social media.