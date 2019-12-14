Colin Firth, Splits With his Wife Livia After 22 Years of Marriage

Colin Firth and his wife, Livia Giuggioli, have called it quits.

E! News reported Friday that the 59-year-old actor and 50-year-old film producer have separated after 22 years of marriage.



Firth and Giuggioli's reps confirmed the couple's split to Hello.

"Colin and Livia Firth have separated. They maintain a close friendship and remain united in love for their children," the reps said in a statement. "They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Firth and Giuggioli married in June 1997 and have two sons, Luca, 18, and Matteo, 16. Firth is also parent to son Will, 29, with Meg Tilly.

People said Firth and Giuggioli were most recently photographed together in September at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards during Milan Fashion Week.

Firth and Giuggioli previously separated in 2015. Giuggioli confirmed in 2018 that she had an affair with Italian journalist Marco Brancaccia during the split. Giuggioli accused Brancaccia of stalking her after their relationship ended in 2016.

"A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate," Firth and Giuggioli said in March 2018. "During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited."

Firth is known for such films as A Single Man, The King's Speech and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. He will star in the upcoming movie 1917 and a new adaptation of The Secret Garden.