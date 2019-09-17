Comedy Box Office with Rajneesh and Gaurav Kapoor

Hearty laughter awaits comedy fans as Indian comics Rajneesh and Gaurav Kapoor take over the latest show by Comedy Box Office. The two stand-up comedians are bringing a fresh set of hilarious quips and quick wit to Headlines Cafe at Ibis Hotel World Trade Centre on 28 September.



Delhi and Mumbai based Rajneesh Kapoor was ranked one of the top 10 stand-up comedians in India by The Times of India and also frequently performs at London’s renowned Comedy Store.



Co-performer Gaurav Kapoor covers a lot of ground in his routine, sharing thoughts on everything from corporate culture to weddings and his childhood. He won the Comedy Central Chuckle Festival in 2015 and has opened for the likes of Vir Das and Russell Brand.

Date 28 September 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue Headlines Cafe, Ibis Hotel World Trade Centre Telephone +971 55 362 6267 Ticket price AED99 Admission 7pm Website https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/76818/comedy-box-office-with-rajneesh-gaurav-kapoor