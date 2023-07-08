Confused! Check out Hande Erçel's First post on Threads

ALBAWABA - Turkish actress Hande Erçel joins the new social media platform, Threads.

The You Knock on My Door star was among the first celebrities who joined the new social app, and just like most of users, Hande doesn't quite understand its functionality yet.

In the bio text box, Erçel described herself in one word only, writing in Turkish 'idiletisim', translated to 'idyllic' next to her signature butterfly emoji.

In her first Thread, Hande wrote in Turkish: "Ay noluyo ya noluyoo" meaning "what’s going on with you?"

And fans quickly came to respond with their favorite star, writing things like "Hold on girl, it's a mess" and "The beauty quality of the site has increased in an instant".

A few hours later, the ex girlfriend of Kerem Bürsin has shared her first picture on the new social platform.

In the footage, Hande was dancing on the stairs and wrote: "Hellö.. hepimiz nolduğunu anladıysak başlıyorum" meaning: "If we all understand what's going on I'll start."

Although the Turkish star has joined Threads only yesterday, she managed to be followed by 948K of her fans.

As for Hande Erçel's ex boyfriend Kerem Bürsin, he hasn't joined Threads yet.