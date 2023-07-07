In picture: Hande Erçel is holding a mysterious man's hand in France.. Is it Kerem Bürsin?

ALBAWABA - Turkish actress Hande Erçel is having the time of her life in France.

Earlier this week, Turkish actress Hande Erçel, 29, has left Turkey and headed to Europe for some leisure and business.

Everytime the Turkish star kicks off a trip all eyes turn to the company she's with.

And this time she sparked romance rumors when she was seen holding a mysterious man's hand while in Antibes, France.

The You Knock on My Door star shared a photo album with her 30.8 million followers on Instagram as she was enjoying her time at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

The Turkish beauty put on a yellow floral dress and matched it with white sandals.

As for the caption, it was something related to love. She wrote in Turkish: "love live be grateful."

Although the photo album included 10 pictures, Erçel made sure to give a glimpse that there's someone special in her life in the last picture, where she was seen holding a mysterious man's hand but without revealing his identity.

Who is the mysterious man?

Many followers assumed that Hande Erçel was with her ex boyfriend Kerem Bürsin whom she broke up with in 2022.

However, the majority of social media users suggested that this is actually Hande Erçel's rumored boyfriend Hakan Sabancı, whom she was with during Cannes Film Festival 2023.