Congratulations! Mohamed Ramadan's Sister "Eman" Ties the Knot.. Pictures

Eman Ramadan, sister of Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan, surprised her followers by announcing her marriage, in the presence of those close to her only. This comes in compliance with the state's measures to confront Coronavirus, thus joining the list of artists who were married in conjunction with that crisis.

Ramadan shared the happy news with her 73k followers on Instagram, captioning the moment: "My love, my husband, may God preserve you. Thank you God for your gift."

Mohamed Ramadan had celebrated his sister’s engagement last February in a small family party.

Eman Ramadan is the middle sister among her siblings. She appeared with Mohamed Ramadan in many concerts and shows, and she works in the field of "honey bees," and she has her own brand named after the her niece, Mohamed Ramadan's daughter, "Konoz."