  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Congratulations? Rumor Has It That Kadim Al Sahir Got Married (Picture)

Congratulations? Rumor Has It That Kadim Al Sahir Got Married (Picture)

Published January 23rd, 2020 - 07:59 GMT
Kadim Al Sahir had previously announced his engagement to Tunisian girl "Sarah" (source: @kadimalsahirofficial Instagram)
Kadim Al Sahir had previously announced his engagement to Tunisian girl "Sarah" (source: @kadimalsahirofficial Instagram)

Egyptian actress Mona Mamdouh denied the news about her marriage to Iraqi singer Kadim Al Sahir, after a picture of the duo spread while they were attending an event in Barcelona, Spain.

Mona reposted the picture on her Instagram, captioning it, "no comment."

Kadim Al Sahir had previously announced his engagement to a Tunisian woman named Sarah at one of his concerts back in 2018, stressing that they are only engaged and not married yet, and that once they wed he would announce it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

No comment .

A post shared by Mona Mamdouh (@monamamdouh.official) on

Who Poisoned the Caesar? Kadim Alsahir Has a Critical Health Condition!

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...