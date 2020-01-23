Congratulations? Rumor Has It That Kadim Al Sahir Got Married (Picture)

Egyptian actress Mona Mamdouh denied the news about her marriage to Iraqi singer Kadim Al Sahir, after a picture of the duo spread while they were attending an event in Barcelona, Spain.

Mona reposted the picture on her Instagram, captioning it, "no comment."

Kadim Al Sahir had previously announced his engagement to a Tunisian woman named Sarah at one of his concerts back in 2018, stressing that they are only engaged and not married yet, and that once they wed he would announce it.