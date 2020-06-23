Coronavirus Causes Ragaa Algedawy Lung Fibrosis After 30 Days in Hospital

The past few hours have witnessed dangerous developments in the health case of Egyptian veteran Rajaa El-Gedawy, who is in hospital quarantine in Ismailia, due to her infection with the Coronavirus.

According to local Egyptian sites, quoting medical sources from the hospital, Rajaa cannot dispense the ventilator during the current time, and that there is a serious development in her health in the past hours after she suffered Lung Fibrosis.

The source added that oxygen rate in Algedawy's blood without the ventilator is 55, and the device compensates to reach the normal percentage.

Dr. Hossam Hosni, head of scientific committee to combat the Coronavirus at the Egyptian Ministry of Health, has revealed the reason behind the lack of improvement in Algedawy's from Coronavirus, which is her infection with another disease that he did not disclose.

Hosni stressed in TV statements that what's reported about injecting Ragaa with the plasma of recovered persons from the Coronavirus is false, adding that this is completely untrue, and they are dealing with the aritist like any other patient.

Ragaa Algedawy, 82, had taken over thirty days three previous swabs, all of which were positive, amid very dangerous fluctuations in her health condition, perhaps most notably the constant use of special type of ventilator.