Ragaa Elgedawy Is Fighting for her Life and the Medical Team Transfers Her to ICU!

Health of the Egyptian artist Ragaa Elgedawy has greatly deteriorated, due to her infection with Coronavirus.

A medical source at Abu Khalifa Hospital for Isolation in Egypt revealed that Elgedawy entered the intensive care unit after her condition deteriorated in the early hours of Monday morning.

The source said that the artist felt a headache, difficulty in breathing and chest pain, which necessitated her entering intensive care immediately.

Previously, Ragaa Elgedawy sent a message through a phone call in a televised interview after she was diagnosed with Coronavirus that said: "Please fear for yourself because you don't want to be where I am today."

She also explained that Egypt would not be able to handle this situation economically because of the cost of isolation units in hospitals, and thanked everyone who checked on her, describing the infection with the Coronavirus as a serious matter.