Coronavirus Ruins a Project for Can Yaman in Italy!

A project for the Turkish actor Can Yaman in Italy had to be put on hold after the whole country was locked down as containment measure for the Coronavirus.

Actor of Early Bird had previously intended to rent an apartment in Rome, as he has a new project in Italy, but the epidemic prevented the project from taking place, reported Teammy.com

Recently, Can Yaman was invited to Italy to be interviewed by the 'Live – Non è la D'Urso' show.

It was his first public appearance after completing military service and shaving his hair and beard.