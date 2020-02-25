Cute and Polite! Watch Can Yaman's First Interview After Completing Military Service.. In Fluent Italian!

Turkish actor Can Yaman was invited to Italy to be interviewed by the 'Live – Non è la D'Urso' live show.

Yaman's participation in the show marks his first public appearance after he was summoned to military service for 21 days.

The star regained his handsome looks after growing back his hair and beard. He had been forced to shave it all off for the military.

During the interview, he said that he does not like all the women he meets, and that the beauty of a woman is not essential for him to be attracted to her. Instead he said personality and level of intellect and understanding between him and a woman, are the criteria he looks for.

He continued: "I don't give this topic much importance, but a woman in my life is more than just a beautiful lady. I became a better human and not a impetuous person, I think."

Can Yaman is best known in the Arab East for his series Erkenci Kuş (Early Bird), which was shown last year, co-starring Demet Özdemir.