Coronavirus What? Canadian Model Nick Bateman Posts a NAKED Picture of His Wife While Showering!

It looks like Canadian model Nick Bateman is using his home quarantine time to make money!

The Canadian beauty shared, with his 6.4 million followers on Instagram, an audacious shot of him shaving in the bathroom covering his bottom with a towel.

However, Nick's muscular physique was not the only element that got the attention; his wife Maria was literally 'naked' behind him in the shower, covering her sideboob with her hand, revealing the rest of her flesh!

Nick revealed in his caption that he was promoting for Dollar Shave Club;

"Maria keeps stealing my razors... so I 've had to start hiding them and ordered the @dollarshaveclub double razor starter pack #ad #covered."