Courteney Cox Confirms Her Return to 'Scream 5'

Published August 2nd, 2020 - 07:15 GMT
Her ex-husband, David Arquette, who played Deputy Dewey Riley, is also returning for the new chapter.
Highlights
Courteney Cox will be back for "Scream 5."

Friends alum Courteney Cox confirmed on Instagram she will return for the upcoming fifth installment in the Scream horror movie franchise.

Cox posted Friday a brief video of the film series logo -- a white ghost mask with a black hood -- and wrote across it, "I can't wait to see this face again."

She tagged "@screammovies @spyglassmediagr @paramountpics" in the message.

Cox starred as reporter Gale Weathers in the four previous movies -- 1996's Scream, 1997's Scream 2, 2000's Scream 3 and 2011's Scream 4.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are slated to direct the movie in Wilmington, N.C. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick wrote the screenplay.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

