Courtney Cox Talks About Terrifying 'Ghost' Encounter That Led Her to Sell Her House

By Alexandra Abumuhor

On Monday, actress Courtney Cox guest starred on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Cox's appearance on the show was to promote her new horror comedy series 'Shining Vale', which led to Kimmel asking the Friends star if she herself believes in ghosts.

Courteney went on to recall a creepy story about an encounter with a ghost in her previous house, 'I didn’t believe at first. But I lived in this house in Laurel Canyon, which is in L.A., obviously, and it was Gypsy Rose Lee’s house and Carole King.

She continued: ''So Carole King came over to my house and she said that there had been a divorce, that was really ugly, and there was a ghost in the house. And I was, like, yeah, whatever. But other people who would stay there with me, like friends of mine, said they felt an encounter with a woman who was sitting on the edge of the bed.

“And I was, like, yeah, whatever,” adding that she and King did a seance.

Cox added, “I was at the house one day not being a believer. The doorbell rang. It was a UPS guy, or something, and I opened the door and he said, ‘Do you know this house is haunted?’ And I go, ‘Yeah, why? Why do you think that?’ And he goes, ‘Because there is someone standing behind you.’ And I was like, ‘Let’s sell.'” Kimmel joked, “What a terrible, terrible UPS guy. Why would you say that to somebody?”

Cox sold the house because she didn’t think of it the same after then. She said, “I couldn’t sleep there alone ever again.”