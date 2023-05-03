COVID-19 vaccine behind Mostafa Darwish's death

ALBAWABA - The sudden death of the Egyptian artist, Mostafa Darwish went viral, and many are questioning the reason behind his death.

A member of the Syndicate of Representative Professions in Egypt, artist Nihal Anbar, revealed the cause of Mostafa Darwish's death at the age of 43, saying that the reason was "the weakness of the heart muscle, and it suddenly stopped."

Anbar stated that he was in good health and no health complaints had been reported from him recently.

Former Dean of National Heart Institute Medical Training in Egypt, Gamal Shaaban, shared in a statement that there are many reasons behind the sudden death of the actor, on top of which is the increase in heart clots, in addition to many of the factors for heart and arterial crises, such as “smoking and lack of exercise, cholesterol, high pressure, and obesity."

And social media users are wondering if the COVID-19 vaccination has anything to do with it since so many people are losing their lives at a young age.

Among the people who suggested this was Lebanese actress Maguy Bou Ghosn who wrote on Twitter: "With a warning, and without warning, many young people are losing their lives as a result of a stroke. After the corona pandemic, especially the vaccines, and the amount of death is frightening."

انذار وبغير انذار شباب كتير عم بخسرو حياتن بجلطة. بعد جائحة كورونا ول vaccin كتران الموت بالجلطة بشكل مخيف. الكبار بالعمر عم يخلّصو بس الشباب 🥲نحنا مش اطباء ليكون عنا الجواب الشافي. بس تساؤل وموضوع كبير منوقف عنده. الله ينجينا من كل شرّ عرضي او مصنّع🙏 — Maguy Bou Ghosn (@MaguyBouGhosn) May 2, 2023

She added: "We don't have the right answer cause we are not doctors. But a question is still unanswered, may God deliver us from all accidental or manufactured evil.

Actor Mostafa Darwish passed away on Monday morning at 43 years old following cardiac arrest.