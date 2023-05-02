Crystal poster questioned for similarity to Turkish series

ALBAWABA - Latest poster of the upcoming Syrian, Lebanese series called Crystal was questioned for its huge resemblance to the Turkish series Güllerin Savaşı' poster, released in 2014.

Shahid streaming platform released the poster of Crystal series on Monday night, starring Syrian actor Mahmoud Nasr, and Lebanese actresses Stephanie Atala and Pamela El Kik.

The day of the series' release was not shared by Shahid nor the cast of Crystal. However, it is expected to be released very soon.

Reliable media sources uncovered that MBC group is currently producing a new Arabic series which will be adapted from the famous Turkish series "Güllerin Savaşı, which means War of Roses."

Others said that the big surprise is that the Lebanese star and singer Marwan Khoury will be singing the work's badge, as he wrote and composed the lead song.

Many Turkish series were adapted into Arabic in the past few months including Bride of Beirut which was taken from İstanbullu Gelin (Bride of Istanbul), Al-Thaman taken from the Turkish series Binbir Gece (1001 Nights) and Stiletto which was adapted from Ufak Tefek Cinayetler (Little Crimes).