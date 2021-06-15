Cutie in Hijab! 12 Adorable Pictures of Young Girl Hande Erçel

Turkish actress Hande Erçel, 27, is one of the most famous Turkish celebrities at the moment. She is very popular on social media and TV, where she is currently the leading actress at Sen Çal Kapimi (You Knock on My Door) starring next to co-actor and boyfriend Kerem Bürsin.

Born on November 24, 1993 in Bandirma, a city in the province of Balikesir, Turkey. The actress is 168 cm tall.

She is best known for her roles as Celine in the series Girls of the Sun (Güneşin Kızları), Hayat in Aşk Laftan Anlamaz, Hazalvi in The Black Pearl, as well as the role of Mujda in Halqa.

Thanks to Sen Çal Kapimi (You Knock on My Door / Love Is In The Air), Hande has received great international popularity, where she has been playing Eda Yildiz since 2020.

In 2012, Hande Erçel took part in Miss Azerbaijan and won first place.

Hande is considered one of the most beautiful, famous and popular actresses, and the most followed on Instagram in Turkey.

In March 2017, Erçel has become the brand ambassador of Defacto with actor Aras Bulut Enimli.

Hande Erçel: Boyfriends and Karem Bürsin

She was linked to Turkish singer-songwriter Murat Dalkilic before meeting her current boyfriend Kerem Bürsin. The two also seemed to be one step away from marriage, which however did not go along.

Previously, the actress also appears to have had relationships with actors Burak Serdar Şanal and Ekin Mert Daymaz.

In this article, we collected the following adorable pictures of young Hande Erçel.. Hope you'll enjoy them.





















