Cynthia Samuel Gets Married!!

Cynthia Samuel, a former Miss Lebanon runner-up from Lebanon, and Adam Bakri, a Palestinian actor, tied the knot on Saturday in Cyprus to complete their love tale.

The couple got married in a lavish ceremony in front of all of their loved ones, and Cynthia made an impressive entrance wearing a white gown by Georges Hobeika. It had chiffon sleeves and looked a little fluffy at the bottom, and she wore a high haircut with a very long veil.

Cynthia Samuel matched her light makeup with her Marley jewelry-designed wedding ensemble.

Adam Bakri showed there wearing a beige suit that was well regarded by his supporters.

Both Cynthia Samuel and Adam's supporters interacted with the wedding, wishing them long-lasting happiness.

A short white dress with embroidered white flowers on the shoulders and a thin belt with a knot in the middle, created by Georges Hobeika, was worn by Miss Lebanon a few days ago.

The skirt had a voluminous shape and was made of a white fabric that was embroidered with little flowers.

When they co-starred in the television series "Gate of Hell," Cynthia Samuel and Palestinian actor Adam Bakri were linked by a love tale.

Because they used to broadcast photos of them on various public and private events, their admirers were interested in their love affair before the official announcement of their engagement.

Additionally, Adam Bakri got the name of his fiancée Cynthia tattooed on his body—exactly at the lower back of his neck—and shared a set of images with the caption "My King" and an infinity symbol.

When she recorded the moment Bakri gave her the engagement ring in August 2021 and added the caption, "With you forever," to the video, they officially declared their engagement.

Adam Bakri, the middle son of actor and filmmaker Mohamed Bakri, who appeared in many of French Costa Gavras' most notable films, is 34 years old and was born in 1988. Cynthia is 27 years old and was born in 1995, making her husband,8 years older than her.

