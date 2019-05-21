Cyrine Abdel Nour: My Husband Knows the Difference Between Love and Acting

Actress Cyrine Abdel Nour confirmed that her husband Farid Rahma watches the series "Al Hayba: Al Hasad" (The Prestige: The Harvest) and smiles when she appears in romantic scenes because he knows very well that she is only acting.





Answering a question in the program "MBC Trending" about her husband's reaction to the bold scenes alongside the Syrian actor Tayem Hassan. She confirmed that the scenes come within context of the series events, and said: Farid lives the state of love as a viewer of those scenes and knows the difference between good acting and true love. She laughed and said that she hugs him while watching the series with her and knows very well to distinguish between the actress on screen and his wife.

Asked about the exaggeration in some love scenes during the holy month of Ramadan, she replied that there are many series in Ramadan that contains alcoholic drinks and other things that are not suitable for the spirituality of the month. However, the dramatic context imposes itself in any artwork and she continued to say that the series reflects a reality that exists in society and the viewer can either adopt or reject it.