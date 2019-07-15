Cyrine Abdelnour to Act Alongside Bassel Khayat in Ramadan 2020!

It seems that the reconciliation between the two Lebanese actresses Maguy Boughosn and Cyrine Abdel Nour has begun to have its effects.





In a recent statemnent, Abdel Nour's asserted that by saying "there is no disagreement with Maguy and her husband is one of the most respected producers I have dealt with."

There is new news that Eagle Films is preparing for a series that has Cyrine alongside Syrian actor Bassel Khaiat in main roles yet its details are not yet known.

Rumor has it that the new series with Abdelnour and Khaiat will be screened in Ramadan 2020. There is also talk about a series that brings together Boughosn with Egyptian actor Hassan al-Raddad for next year Ramadan season.