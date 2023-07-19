CZN Burak files lawsuit against his dad

ALBAWABA - CZN Burak files a lawsuit against his father.

It has been reported that CZN Burak's father İsmail Özdemir wanted to commit fraud against his son, and allegedly wanted to steal everything he owns.

And now, CZN Burak is reportedly set to file a lawsuit against his dad and already took back everything he previously gave to Özdemir.

More details and confirmation are yet to be shared.

The news comes a month after the chef's parents were sentenced to 2 years in prison, Didem Bozbura, Burak's mom was sentenced to 2 years, 7 months, and 7 days in jail for an extortion case.

Media sites also claimed that Bozbura's husband, Mazhar Alp Bozbura has been sentenced to 5 years, 15 months, and 15 days in prison. The pair's partner, Yasin Şimşek has been accused in the same case.

The court allegedly sentenced the accused to imprisonment for the period mentioned, and are banned from leaving the country.

It all started after Metin Keskin filed a complaint on 7 February 2020, according to the Prosecutor's statement, the accused, Yasin Şimşek requested 8,500 Turkish lira from the patient's relatives, in the name of Dr. Alp Bozbura, to perform the operation, and carried it out on his behalf.

And per Şimşek the approval came from Didem Bozbura.

The defendants' lawyers requested the acquittal of their clients and the lifting of their travel ban, but all three were sentenced to imprisonment with and are not allowed to leave the country.