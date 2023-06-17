CZN Burak's parents sentenced to 2 years in prison

ALBAWABA - CZN Burak's parents are allegedly sentenced to two years in prison.

According to Turkish media sites, famous Turkish chef, CZN Burak's mom, Didem Bozbura is sentenced to 2 years, 7 months and 7 days in jail for an extortion case.

Media sites also claimed that Bozbura's husband, Mazhar Alp Bozbura has been sentenced to 5 years, 15 months and 15 days in prison. The pair's partner, Yasin Şimşek have been accused with the same case.

The court allegedly sentenced the accused to imprisonment for the period mentioned, and are banned from leaving the country.

It all started after Metin Keskin filed a complaint on 7 February 2020, according to the Prosecutor's statement, the accused, Yasin Şimşek requested 8,500 Turkish lira from the patient's relatives, in the name of Dr. Alp Bozbura, to perform the operation, and carried it out on his behalf.

And per Şimşek the approval came from Didem Bozbura.

The defendants' lawyers requested the acquittal of their clients and the lifting of their travel ban, but all three were sentenced to imprisonment with and are not allowed to leave the country.