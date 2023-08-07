Dalida Khalil: Amr Diab is the cutest

ALBAWABA - Dalida Khalil makes her first public statement after being pictured with Amr Diab giving her a kiss.

Last Week, Lebanese actress Dalida Khalia shared on her Instagram page a picture of her and Amr Diab giving her a kiss on her cheek, she captioned the post: "Soul with the legend."

The picture was taken at Sol Beach Resort, and the actress' caption could be a reference to the name of the beach since neither artist confirmed the romance.

Diab was previously linked to Egyptian actress, Dina El Sherbiny, and the pair ended their relationship in 2021.

Khalil is most famous for starring in the comedy series Helwe w Kezzabe with the singer Ziad Bourji. In 2016-2017, Khalil had a major role in the very successful drama series Amir El Leil with pop star Ramy Ayach.

Shortly after, fans wondered if there is a love story building up between the two stars, but now, Dalida Khalil took the chance to deny any romance rumors.

Khalil said in a new interview: "It's unbelievable for a love story to start rumors to start over a picture I shared with Amr Diab," She added: "Amr is a great artist, and he was just being spontaneous while we were taking pictures"

She shared: "I love him so much, and this is the first picture that joins us together, I had the honor to meet him, and I wish him all the luck in this world."

