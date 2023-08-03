Amr Diab confirms romance with this Lebanese actress

ALBAWABA - Amr Diab may have just confirmed his romance with Lebanese actress Dalida Khalil.

On Wednesday, Lebanese actress Dalida Khalil, 35 took to her Instagram to share a cute picture of Amr Diab, 61 kissing her on the cheek.

And fans can't help but wonder if this post means the two stars just went Instagram official with their relationship, in the caption, Khalil referenced Diab as her "soul," she wrote: "Soul, With the legend."

The picture was taken at Sol Beach Resort, and the actress' caption could be a reference to the name of the beach since neither artist confirmed the romance.

Diab was previously linked to Egyptian actress, Dina El Sherbiny, and the pair ended their relationship in 2021.

Khalil is most famous for starring in the comedy series Helwe w Kezzabe with the singer Ziad Bourji. In 2016-2017, Khalil had a major role in the very successful drama series Amir El Leil with pop star Ramy Ayach.

It is worth mentioning that Diab is not the only one in his family living a love story, as his daughter, Jana previously shared a cute snap with her boyfriend.

Jana shared a series of pictures of the fun times she is spending with her man.

In the caption of her post, she wrote: "WOOHOO TIME FOR HATE," Diab allegedly referred to the internet trolls who would criticize her relationship as "it is not appropriate in Diab's culture."

In the pictures, Jana can be seen sitting on a grass field, while cuddling her boyfriend with one hand and taking a selfie in the other hand.

The post featured a clip of her dancing with her friends in a room, Janna donned a crop top and showed a glimpse of her body ink and belly piercing.

Jana was born in 2001 and has lived in London with her mom since she was almost ten.