Damla Sönmez Belly-Dances in Çukur.. And The Series Is Set to End on This Date

Damla is a talented dancer.
On yesterday's episode of Çukur (The Pit), Turkish actress Damla Sönmez has unfolded her belly dancing skills.
Sönmez sported a belly-dancer red costume as she performed in a nightclub.
Despite the criticism of that scene, viewership rates of yesterday's episode were soaring, achieving a rate of 7.75%
📈 Ratings: #Çukur on Show TV! pic.twitter.com/2Ns9xFBPV7— Dizilah 🇹🇷 (@dizilah) February 9, 2021
It's been reported that the fourth season of Çukur will end after 9 episodes, specifically on May 10th after airing 125 episode of the show.
Viewers were sad to hear the news, and they expressed what they feel via Twitter.
One follower wrote: 'Season 4 is the best season, and they will put an end to the neighborhood although we haven't enjoyed it much yet,' and another one wrote: 'We will indeed miss the creativity of the crew.'
