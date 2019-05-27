Dana Tent at City Walk

Spend your evenings at City Walk’s extravagant Dana Tent, a brand-new addition to Dubai’s thriving Ramadan calendar. This elaborate affair is a must-see attraction open for Iftar and Suhoor, seamlessly blending contemporary interiors with a hint of Arabian flair.



Dana Tent offers diners two buffets of scrumptious local food and a stage dedicated to live Middle Eastern entertainment. This purpose-built tent is posh in all regards, and perfect to experience with family, friends or coworkers. VIP spaces are also available for private events.

Date 06 May - 07 June 2019 Category Lifestyle , Community Venue City Walk Telephone +971 56 991 0888 Ticket price Iftar: AED180

Suhoor: AED150 Admission sunset onwards