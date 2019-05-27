Dana Tent at City Walk

Arabic Sweets
Dana Tent is a brand-new addition to Dubai’s thriving Ramadan calendar

Spend your evenings at City Walk’s extravagant Dana Tent, a brand-new addition to Dubai’s thriving Ramadan calendar. This elaborate affair is a must-see attraction open for Iftar and Suhoor, seamlessly blending contemporary interiors with a hint of Arabian flair.

Dana Tent offers diners two buffets of scrumptious local food and a stage dedicated to live Middle Eastern entertainment. This purpose-built tent is posh in all regards, and perfect to experience with family, friends or coworkers. VIP spaces are also available for private events.

Date 06 May - 07 June 2019
Category Lifestyle , Community
Venue City Walk
Telephone +971 56 991 0888
Ticket price Iftar: AED180
Suhoor: AED150
Admission sunset onwards

 

Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

