Dana Tent at City Walk

Spend your evenings at City Walk’s extravagant Dana Tent, a brand-new addition to Dubai’s thriving Ramadan calendar. This elaborate affair is a must-see attraction open for Iftar and Suhoor, seamlessly blending contemporary interiors with a hint of Arabian flair.
Dana Tent offers diners two buffets of scrumptious local food and a stage dedicated to live Middle Eastern entertainment. This purpose-built tent is posh in all regards, and perfect to experience with family, friends or coworkers. VIP spaces are also available for private events.
|Date
|06 May - 07 June 2019
|Category
|Lifestyle , Community
|Venue
|City Walk
|Telephone
|+971 56 991 0888
|Ticket price
|Iftar: AED180
Suhoor: AED150
|Admission
|sunset onwards
