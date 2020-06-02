Dangerous Woman! Saudi Fashionista Shouq Posts Bathtub Footage Inspired by Ariana Grande

Saudi fashionista Shouq Mohamed, who is popular in the Gulf, sparked a wave of controversy after she posted a series of photos on Instagram.

Shouq appeared in the bathtub only putting her face and upper body on display to show her exceptional make up.

Mohamed captioned the photo album:

"⚔️💜 RAIN ON ME 💜⚔️ makeup inspired by the amazing: @manthony783 @sarahtannomakeup

edited by the incredible: @voodoo.o

makeup: @hauslabs

muse: @ladygaga @arianagrande"

Many social media users circulated Shouq's unusual photoshoot, expressing their surprise at her choice of this method of photography, and some of them called for punishing her, while others considered it imitates Ariana Grande's bathtub pictures.

Although pictures were published two days ago, Shouq is still receiving cynical comments, to the point that her footage were turned to memes and stickers widely circulated in Saudi Arabia's Twitter.

Among the comments on Shouq's photos, one said: "Did she run out of places and poses? or the photographers don't know what to do?", while another one commented: "What is this rediculous controversy? Even the make up is not beautiful. At least find something else. Say goodbye to content."