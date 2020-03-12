Saudi Boobs? Model Roz Displays Major Cleavage at Mulan Premiere in LA

  1. Home
Published March 12th, 2020 - 10:09 GMT
Rose put on a revealing black and gold crop top (model_roz Instagram)

Saudi fashionista Model Roz participated in the Mulan movie premiere at Dolby Theater, LA.

Roz put on a revealing black and gold crop top that put her cleavage on display, and coordinated it with high-waist black trousers, and wore simple jewelry with few gold necklaces and a bracelet.

The Saudi fashionista's look was heavily criticized by Arab audiences generally, and the Saudi audience specifically, for the audacious and provocative exposure of the model's assets. 

