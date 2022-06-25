'Dark Day for Women': Billie Eilish Responds to US Court Abortion Decision

Billie Eilish admitted it's was a 'dark day for women' following the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V Wade, as she took to the stage at the Glastonbury Festival on Friday.

The singer, 20, who first made her debut at the festival on The Other Stage at Worthy Farm in 2019, told the crowd she 'couldn't bear to think about' the ruling which ended the constitutional right to abortion in the US, meaning individual states could decide whether abortion can be made illegal.

Billie, who made history as the youngest ever star to headline Glastonbury on its iconic Pyramid Stage, delivered a stellar medley of hits in an edgy look that consisted of a graphic oversized T-shirt and matching shorts for thousands of waiting fans.

Speaking during her concert, Billie told the crowd: 'Today is a really, really dark day for women in the US.

'I'm just going to say that because I can't bear to think about it any longer.'

She went onto dedicate her song Your Power, which was about older men who abuse their position, to everyone affected.

The Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years by deciding to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling and hand back power to individual states to decide whether or not to permit the procedure.

The justices held that the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that allowed abortions performed before a fetus would be viable outside the womb - between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy - was wrongly decided because the U.S. Constitution makes no specific mention of abortion rights.

The ruling means that individual states now have the power to decide on whether to ban abortion. The Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research group, has said that 26 states are 'certain or likely' to ban abortion now.

The decision means that women with unwanted pregnancies in large swathes of America will now face the choice of traveling to another state where the procedure remains legal and available, buying abortion pills online or having a potentially dangerous illegal abortion.

In an address at the White House, President Joe Biden said it was 'a sad day for the court and the country' and called the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade - and making terminations illegal for millions of American women - 'wrong, extreme and out of touch'.

Accusing the court of 'expressly taking away a constitution right that is so fundamental to so many Americans', Biden vowed the fight over abortion rights 'is not over' and said his administration will do everything in its power to combat efforts to restrict women from travelling to other states to obtain abortions.

Billie opened her set by prowling across the stage and bending over backwards, earning a deafening reception from her fans, before telling the crowd: 'Oh boy, I love you so much.'

Adopting an English accent, she added: 'How are you doin?'

Phoebe Bridgers also openly shared her protest of the ruling while performing at the festival, as she took to the John Peel stage.

She proceeded to curse the 'old' Supreme Court justices 'who try to tell us what to do with our bodies' after admitting she'd had a 'real [expletive] day' upon learning of the ruling.'

Billie was among several stars who took to the stage on the third day of Glastonbury, with Griff taking to the John Peel stage at the festival.

The singer, 21, flashed her midriff in a quirky cream crop top featuring one sleeve which she teamed up with a frilled maxi skirt.



Elsewhere, Sam Fender, 28, kept things casual in a red-and-blue checked shirt, which he layered above a navy shirt and jeans during his gig on the Pyramid Stage.

Completing her look with a pair of black shoes and white socks, she soon threw a guitar over her shoulders by its strap as she performed for a crowd of thousands.

The BRIT Award winner certainly seemed to be enjoying herself while belting out her catchy hits for the impressed audience

Meanwhile, TLC - consisting of bandmembers Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas - took to the West Holts stage.

They wowed in futuristic metallic dresses as they belted out their greatest hits.

Neil Finn and Nick Seymour of Crowded House wore contrasting black and white suits for their gig while Neil wore his silver locks in a shaggy hairdo and Liam Finn sported a quirky green shirt.

St Vincent commanded attention as she flashed her toned pins in a pair of pink hot pants and a matching athletic zip-up top. She later wrapped up in a green sports jacket from the Adidas x Gucci collection.

Elsewhere, Pete Doherty returned to Glastonbury to perform with The Libertines, as the rocker was spotted signing a fan's arm on arrival to Worthy Farm in Pilton before taking to the stage on Friday.

Renowned for his drug-fuelled youth and rocker antics, the 43-year-old guitarist and vocalist returned to the music festival this year after adopting a clean-living lifestyle and moving to France.

A far cry from his bad-boy naughties image, Pete is set to take the stage with bandmates Carl Barât, John Hassall, and Gary Powell.

Despite disbanding in 2004, the band reunited in 2020 for a series of shows - and are set to perform together again as the music festival returns for the first time in three years.

Pete was spotted in a navy vest and pair of shorts, as he leaned in to sign the tatted fan's arm while on the campsite.

And as he prepares to take the stage again with the Libertines, the musician will debut his new image to the crowd of 200,000 people.

Taking to the Other Stage, often dubbed the NME stage, the Libertines are the first to kick of Glastonbury's Friday performances - followed on by Kae Tempest.

Kicking off on Wednesday, Glastonbury has already welcomed a string of talent, as Thursday saw former Spice Girl Mel C take the stage in an energetic DJ set.

Fatboy Slim also made his mark in a pink onesie as he hit the decks at the Stonebridge Bar area of the festival, before his son Woody Cook played a set too.

The festival is set to run until Sunday 26 June, with stars such as Sam Fender, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Noel Gallagher all set to take the stage.