Darren Criss Shares Pictures of Magical Wedding

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor



Darren Criss shared wedding photos.

The Glee star, 32 got married to his long-term girlfriend producer and musician, Mia Swier 33 last Saturday, February the 16th.

Criss shared a series of images from his magical wedding celebrating their one week anniversary and captioned tha images: 'It’s been a whole week and I'm still basking in the glow of one of the greatest parties Mia and I have ever thrown. And we’ve thrown some crazy parties. That’s right folks, if you didn’t already know, Mia and I done got hitched. And it was easily the most magical few days of our lives. Thank you to everyone who had a hand in making it such a special occasion- it was the most euphoric celebration we could have possibly imagined for this wild life we’ve built together.'

Criss wore a barong designed by Francis Libiran who also uploaded wedding pictures to social media.

The couple has been dating for almost 8 years, with Darren announcing their engagement in January 2018 in an Instagram post in which he wrote: 'Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re going for it. To boldly go where neither of us has gone before. Engage. '

