Daughter of 'Sexiest Man Alive' Idris Elba Is the 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador

Isan Elba admitted she had no idea her parents were planning on putting her name forward for the role. (Source: Debby Wong - Shutterstock)

Idris Elba's teenage daughter Isan has been named the 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador.

The 'Mountain Between Us' actor's 16-year-old girl will be tasked with escorting Golden Globe Awards winners on and off stage and carrying statuettes at the prestigious ceremony next year, and is "honoured" to have landed the role as it will allow her to "shine a light" on issues close to her heart such as mental health.

The announcement was made by Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Meher Tatna at the Four Seasons hotel in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (14.11.18) where, Isan said: "I feel honoured to hold this title and use this role to not only further educate people on the work of the HFPA, but also shine a light on issues that I care about.

"Mental health, specifically among African Americans and my peers in particular, is something I really want to be more vocal about. "There's this perceived stigma and I've seen friends struggle. We need to empower young people to not be afraid to ask for help."

Isan - whose mother is make-up artist Kim Elba - also admitted she had no idea her parents were planning on putting her name forward for the role.

She told the audience: "I had no idea.

"My dad texted me and I was like, did he text to the wrong number? But then Mom explained it all to me."

Isan follows in the footsteps of last year's Golden Globe Ambassador, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone, who was also 16 when she was honoured with the title.

Sylvester Stallone's daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, carried out the honour in 2016, as well as Dakota Johnson, and her mother Melanie Griffith, whose mum is 'The Birds' actress Tippi Hedren.

The 76th Golden Globes will take place on January 6, 2019, and will be aired live on NBC.

The nominations will unveiled on December 6.