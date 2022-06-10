David Beckham Explains his Controversial Haircuts, Here's What he Said!

David Beckham has reflected on what he deems as his most controversial hairstyles ever in a candid chat about his personal life.

The former footballer, 47, said his iconic mohawk caused the most trouble in 2000 when his then-Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson told him to shave it off in the changing room as soon as he saw it.

Speaking to English football coach Gary Neville, 47, for Sky Bet's The Overlap, David explained: 'Probably the mohawk. It lasted until the gaffer saw it and he made me shave it in the changing room.

'The mohawk and probably the cornrows. I had those done in the South of France when I'd had a glass of rosé.'

Meanwhile, he also revealed what he thought was his best hairstyle ever, adding that he'd happily go back to that do in a heartbeat.

Referring to his current haircut, he joked: 'Apart from this one?', before adding: 'I always loved the skinhead because it was easy, you didn't have to do anything with it so I loved the skinhead.'

The sportsman also went on to speak about his bold fashion choices over the years, insisting his choice of clothing has always been his own despite people thinking wife Victoria Beckham, 48, had an influence.

When asked about his favourite outfit he insisted he never had any doubts, explaining: 'I always felt that I looked good. I look back now and I'm not sure but I always felt that I was always wearing the right thing at the time.'

And when asked where his fashion came from, he went on: 'To be honest, people always thought that Victoria had a big influence over what I was wearing, the decisions I was making with hairstyles or tattoos, or the clothes that I was wearing but I always made the decision of wearing a full leather outfit or whatever I was wearing at the time.

'I just loved fashion. I loved wearing different things and different clothes and things like that.'

Gary replied: 'To be fair, the more people told you not to wear something, that's the worst thing you could do with you, wasn't it? You're stubborn as hell, aren't you?'

'I don't think I've changed, even now,' said David. 'If someone says to me, "Don't do it," I will do it,' he laughed.

Meanwhile, David discussed his abundant body art, disclosing the amount of tattoos he has on his body while recalling the first couple he had done.

He said: 'I probably have 81 now. Individual, 81.'

'I remember your first one,' Gary recalled, prompting David to say: 'I know because I had it done and then I stayed at your house. No, that was the second one.

'So the first one was Brooklyn on the bottom of my back, the second one was the angel and I was sleeping at your house at the time and it stuck to the bed.'

On his ink inspiration, he added: 'My dad, he's got old school ships and things like that, and he's got "mum and dad".'

And on his favourite inking, he said: 'It's hard to pick a favourite one - kids' names,' before quickly adding: 'And Victoria's. I'll throw that one in.'

David was candid about live at home with Victoria, touching on the habit she finds most annoying about him: 'I've got this [clears throat]. She doesn't love that.

'I've not always done it, maybe for the last 15 years. There's probably a couple of other things that I do that annoy her, to be honest.

'I'm very clean and she's not. As in, untidy'

He quickly added: 'She washes,' before joking: 'From time to time.'

David also spoke about what qualities of himself he sees in his children, saying: 'I see a bit of me in all of them.

'The stubbornness of Romeo, he's got my stubborn side. The kindness of Harper, I'd say. Brooklyn is a softy and he's very caring.

'Cruz, Victoria's always said I'm quite funny and nobody knows that which I thought people did know that, but Cruz is quite a character so I'd like to say Cruz has got my kind of character and funny side. So a bit of all of them.'

And on his favourite Spice Girls song, David recalled the first time he saw Victoria on television while he was sharing a hotel room with Gary, saying: 'Say You'll Be There because that was the one where we were sat in separate beds in our room in Moldova I think.'

David went on the explain that he later arranged for Victoria to visit him in the players' lounge after a game, telling Gary: 'Absolutely, social media wasn't part of live then. I just found out that she was there and it was just meant to be I suppose, Gary.'