December Avenue and Silent Sanctuary Live

2020 gets off to an exciting start for Filipino music fans in Dubai as rock bands December Avenue and Silent Sanctuary perform at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. On 10 January, viral sensations December Avenue will entertain the crowd with popular tracks such as Time to Go and City Lights while Silent Sanctuary serve up unique classic rock tunes from their five successful albums.
The headline acts will be joined by special guests Flight Scientist and Third Party, so get your tickets today for this unmissable gig.
|Date
|10 January 2020
|Category
|Live Entertainment
|Venue
|Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium
|Telephone
|+971 4 457 3212
|Ticket price
|VIP: AED250
General admission: AED125
|Admission
|6pm
|Website
|https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/77685/dec-avenue-silent-sanc?fbclid=IwAR2fH0ohWd732augiy_9Gayd9XvEOoP9YyQzQ-mA0msdA_0Nl4-ei8l390c
