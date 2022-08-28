Demet Özdemir Postpones Her Wedding, and Here is Why

  1. Home
August 28th, 2022
Demet Özdemir and  Oğuzhan Koç got engaged last month
Famous Turkish actress Demet Özdemir was set to tie the knot to Turkish singer Oğuzhan Koç today, the 28th of August. 

But unfortunately, due to the weather, the happy couple decided to postpone their magical day for another week, as now, the duo are set to say their I do's next Sunday. 

Demet Özdemir 's wedding

And recently, Demet announced that she would be wearing three different wedding gowns, the wedding dresses are designed by three different designers, Eda Gungor, Nihan Pekar and the last dress will be from the brand of world designer Alexander McQueen.

Demet Özdemir shared with her followers and fans that she would be giving away one of her dresses to one of her followers who is set to get married soon.

And last night, Demet shared new photos from her special night before the wedding as she held her Henna Night and Kina Gecesi in Turkish.  

Demet Özdemir

Demet got very emotional during the ceremony, as she was seen crying in a few pictures. 

Demet Özdemir and  Oğuzhan Koç got engaged last month in an intimate ceremony, which was limited to close family and friends. 

 

