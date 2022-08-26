Demet Özdemir Cries During Her Henna Night

Demet Özdemir, who is one of the most famous young actresses in Turkey and in the Middle East, has shared new photos from her special night before the wedding, known as Henna Night and Kina Gecesi in Turkish.

Demet Özdemir was wearing a short-white, V nick, dress while covering her head with a red cloth as she was pictured enjoying having Henna on her hands.

The 30-year-old Turkish actress was also seen crying in one of the photos she shared on August 25th on her official Instagram account.

Demet Özdemir also shared another photo showing multiple female hands; family and friends, whom hands were covered in Henna as well.

Many celebrities have interacted with Demet Özdemir's post including Turkish singer Seda Sayan, and Yasemin Şefik, a very-famous TV presenter.

About Henna Night

The Henna Night is a special night where girls gather to celebrate the last night before the bride leaves her mother's home crying. It is called “henna night” because they put henna on their hands.

During the ceremony, the bride is placed on a chair and other women sing sad songs to make the bride cry because she is leaving home.

Demet Özdemir weddding

Actress Demet Özdemir and her fiancé, Turkish singer Oğuzhan Koç are expected to get married on the 28th of August one month after the couple's engagement announcement. The couple got engaged in a super small ceremony which was limited to close family and friends.

Turkish newspapers reported that the bride Demet, the star of Erkenci Kuş series, will be wearing three different wedding dresses with a cost of around 200,000 Turkish liras ($11,000).