  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Demet Özdemir BEATS Beren Saat, Neslihan Atagül, Hazal Kaya and Tuba Büyüküstün & Wins Th…

Demet Özdemir BEATS Beren Saat, Neslihan Atagül, Hazal Kaya and Tuba Büyüküstün & Wins This Award!

Published June 11th, 2020 - 06:48 GMT
Demet Özdemir BEATS Beren Saat, Neslihan Atagül, Hazal Kaya and Tuba Büyüküstün & Wins This Award!

Demet Özdemir won "the most successful current young Turkish star"award, beating other female stars such as Beren Saat, Neslihan Atagül, Hazal Kaya and Tuba Büyüküstün.

The award was created by Turkish artistic sites in cooperation with the official Turkish television, after they organized a survey during the past days.

Demet received 53% of female votes and 47% of male votes, while her female colleagues collected lower numbers.

The reaction of the audience on social media to the result of the voting varied, as some supported Demet Özdemir, while others chose Neslihan Atagül, and a third party chose Hazal Kaya and Tuba Büyüküstün.

Commentators added that such surveys are not accurate in reflecting the reality, given that each star has her own audience, who sees her as the most successful in the artistic community today.

Demet Özdemir became famous in the Arab world for her role in the series "The Smell of Strawberry" as "Asil", co-starring alongside Yusuf Çim
 and Aiken Mert Daymaz.

'IT'S NOT YOUR BUSINESS'! Demet Özdemir Snaps at the Press Because of Can Yaman

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...