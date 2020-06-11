Demet Özdemir BEATS Beren Saat, Neslihan Atagül, Hazal Kaya and Tuba Büyüküstün & Wins This Award!

Demet Özdemir won "the most successful current young Turkish star"award, beating other female stars such as Beren Saat, Neslihan Atagül, Hazal Kaya and Tuba Büyüküstün.

The award was created by Turkish artistic sites in cooperation with the official Turkish television, after they organized a survey during the past days.

Demet received 53% of female votes and 47% of male votes, while her female colleagues collected lower numbers.

The reaction of the audience on social media to the result of the voting varied, as some supported Demet Özdemir, while others chose Neslihan Atagül, and a third party chose Hazal Kaya and Tuba Büyüküstün.

Commentators added that such surveys are not accurate in reflecting the reality, given that each star has her own audience, who sees her as the most successful in the artistic community today.

Demet Özdemir became famous in the Arab world for her role in the series "The Smell of Strawberry" as "Asil", co-starring alongside Yusuf Çim

and Aiken Mert Daymaz.