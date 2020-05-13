'IT'S NOT YOUR BUSINESS'! Demet Özdemir Snaps at the Press Because of Can Yaman

Turkish actress Demet Özdemir said that she does not communicate with her Erkenci Kuş co-star and friend Can Yaman, and she refused to answer a question about their tense relationship, reporting Aljaras.com

Demet said that she and Can do not contact each other, and continued: "I do not understand why we should communicate with each other and what is the motive for any communication between us? We are friends, but even friends do not even communicate for long weeks".

Özdemir added: "You treat us as if we are lovers, although we said and repeated for dozens of times that we do not love each other, and we asked you not to interfere with our personal lives, it's not your business, but you did not listen".

Demet continued: "I stick to home stay and I do not see any of my friends, even my mom and dad who I miss a lot, but for Can I do not know anything about him at all".