Demet Özdemir: I Miss This Actor! What About Can Yaman?

Turkish actress Demet Özdemir said that she yearns for actor İbrahim Çelikkol, whom she co-starred with in the series Evim "My Home,"reported Aljaras.

Demet said: I miss him a lot and miss all of our scenes together.

Özdemir went on: We had a lot of harmony because he is wonderful and has a beautiful and noble personality, he is one of the most important actors I stood in front of.

She continued: All of our cast was great, but Ibrahim was different.

Demet Özdemir did not mention Can Yaman, who co-starred with her in the series Erkenci Kuş "The Early Bird," shown last year and achieving great success in the Middle East and Turkey, despite rumors that the two were in a relationship.