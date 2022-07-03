  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Demet Özdemir's First Statement After Her Engagement

Demet Özdemir's First Statement After Her Engagement

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published July 3rd, 2022 - 06:28 GMT
Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç.
Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç's are busy amid engagement
Highlights
Demet got engaged to Oğuzhan Koç last week

Famous Turkish actress Demet Özdemir commented on her engagement to Turkish artist Oğuzhan Koç.

Demet Ozdemir said during her meeting with a group of journalists: "We finished celebrating our engagement and now we are going back to work intensively. Oğuzhan has concerts and I am filming."

Demet's latest project is under the name of  'Dünya Ile Benim Aramda' in which she will star alongside Metin Akdülger and actor/director Bugra Gülsoy.

Demet Ozdemir celebrated her engagement party with Turkish artist Oğuzhan Koç in a very special intimate family ceremony.

Also ReadA Sneak Peek Into Oğuzhan Koç and Demet Özdemir's Engagement A Sneak Peek Into Oğuzhan Koç and Demet Özdemir's Engagement

Demet wore a tall tight pink dress with a stylish neck cut attached with pearls from the back, and wore her hair up to show off her beautiful natural make up. 

Demet Ozdemir appeared in a photo with her fiancé and their families, and an atmosphere of joy and happiness prevailed.

The pictures from the Turkish stars' engagement ceremony were all over social media

Tags:Demet ÖzdemirOğuzhan KoçDemet Özdemir and Oğuzhan KoçEngagementTurkishTurkish stars

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...