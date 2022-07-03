Demet Özdemir's First Statement After Her Engagement

Famous Turkish actress Demet Özdemir commented on her engagement to Turkish artist Oğuzhan Koç.



Demet Ozdemir said during her meeting with a group of journalists: "We finished celebrating our engagement and now we are going back to work intensively. Oğuzhan has concerts and I am filming."



Demet's latest project is under the name of 'Dünya Ile Benim Aramda' in which she will star alongside Metin Akdülger and actor/director Bugra Gülsoy.



Demet Ozdemir celebrated her engagement party with Turkish artist Oğuzhan Koç in a very special intimate family ceremony.

Demet wore a tall tight pink dress with a stylish neck cut attached with pearls from the back, and wore her hair up to show off her beautiful natural make up.

Demet Ozdemir appeared in a photo with her fiancé and their families, and an atmosphere of joy and happiness prevailed.



The pictures from the Turkish stars' engagement ceremony were all over social media