A Sneak Peek Into Oğuzhan Koç and Demet Özdemir's Engagement

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published June 27th, 2022 - 06:17 GMT
Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç
Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç take a step forward in their marriage

Yesterday, famous Turkish star Demet Özdemir got engagement to her boyfriend Oğuzhan Koç.

The pictures from the Turkish stars' engagement ceremony were all over social media as fans celebrated the duo's love. 

Demet wore a tall tight pink dress with  a stylish neck cut attached with pearls from the back, and wore her hair up to show off her beautiful natural make up. 

Fans and news sites congratulated the happy couple through social media accounts.

Scroll Down for the ceremony pictures:

 

 

 

Loading content ...