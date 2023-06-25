Demet Özdemir is in Budapest

ALBAWABA - Demet Özdemir is enjoying her summer break in Hungary.

Famous Turkish actress, Demet Özdemir shared with millions of her followers a series of images and posts documenting her summer vacation in Budapest, Hungary.

The dream that you wish will come true posted a picture where she was standing next to a huge red door with a white color for the wall behind it, and the actress donned a maxi summer dress and lifted her hand up in the sky.

She wrote: "The dream that you wish will come true." Her cheeks in the image appeared red which indicated that she was tanning or just enjoying her time swimming in Budapest's waters.

In another post, the newly divorced actress took a few pictures at night time at what appeared to be a rooftop with a drink in her hand, ad another picture was blurry and showed her talking on the phone. She captioned: "Cheers."

Her latest post was a collection of images from her time in Budapest, and the Turkish star decided to do a photo shoot on one of Budapest's most famous bridges, Liberty. "Cheers to Budapest," she captioned.