Demet Özdemir has a new man in her life

ALBAWABA - Turkish actress Demet Özdemir is rumored to be dating a businessman, weeks after her divorce.

Demet Özdemir's name had been trending for a while after she announced her divorce from her husband, Oğuzhan Koç, 8 months after their marriage.

Although she did not reveal the main reason for the divorce, several sources confirmed that there were major problems between the Turkish stars that eventually led to their separation.

And now, Özdemir stirs rumors that she is dating Turkish actress Tuba Büyüküstün's ex-boyfriend, Umut Evirgen.

Turkish sources confirmed that Evirgen and Özdemir like each other, and that they started following each other on Instagram.

Özdemir has not yet commented on the rumors.

This comes after the actress was rumored to be dating her Adim Farah co-star, Engin Akyürek.

A Turkish program sparked a shocking surprise about Özdemir, as they alleged, she fell in love with her co-star, Engin Akyürek while they were filming the series, Adim Farah.

The rumors flooded Twitter feeds, with fans questioning if that is the reason behind the divorce, while some said that it was just a way to promote the series, while others indicated that the program started the rumored relationship to increase viewership.