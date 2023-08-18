Demet Özdemir celebrates her mother's birthday (pictures)

ALBAWABA - Happy birthday Ayşen Şener!

Demet Özdemir has set sail for a new love with Greek DJ Sergio after her divorce with Oğuzhan Koç.

And the Turkish actress is often on the agenda of celebrities news with her private life and social media posts.

The famous actress has recently celebrated her mother's birthday, Ayşen Şener. Followers who saw Özdemir's mother were amazed with her beauty.

On social media; Demet received comments such as 'Her beauty is genetic', 'It is clear where beauty comes from'.

In this picture, Demet wrote: "I'm always here for you, my mother."

Demet Özdemir relationships

Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç got married on August 28, 2022 and announced that they had decided to divorce by making a joint statement in the eighth month of their marriage.

After the divorce, Demet Özdemir has started a new love with Greek DJ Sergio.

About Demet Özdemir

Özdemir was born on February 26, 1992 in Kocaeli as the youngest in the family with 3 children. Her grandmother is a Bulgarian immigrant. Since her parents separated, she moved to Istanbul with her mother and older sister.

She took part in a team of dancers accompanying Bengü in her performances and later started to perform in the Ephesus Girls.

Between 2011 and 2013, she attended the trainings conducted at Studio Actors and received acting training for two years. She took part in Mustafa Sandal's clip called Ateş Et ve Unut.

She had her first television experience playing the character of Aylin in the TV series I'll Give You a Secret, which was broadcast on FOX between 2013 and 2014.

Later, she played the character of Alya in the TV series Kurt Seyit ve Şura and the character of Demet in the movie Tut Sözüsü.