Demi Lovato Celebrates Her Sobriety With a New Tattoo

The 27-year-old singer was rushed to the hospital in July last year after she suffered a near-fatal overdose following a slip in her sobriety, and after turning her life around once again to continue on her path to being sober, she has now marked her life changing experience with a new tattoo.



On Tuesday (17.12.19) tattoo artist Doctor Woo took to his Instagram account to share a picture of Demi's neck, which has now had the word "Survivor" inked onto it in a cursive font.

Alongside the snap, he wrote: "On a real one @ddlovato #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle (sic)"



The new ink comes after Demi recently gave her first interview in more than a year, where she said she was "more in tune" with herself now than ever before.



She said: "I've never been more in tune with who I am than where I'm at today. Life is not worth living unless you're living it for yourself. If you're doing things for other people it's not going to work out."



Following her overdose, the 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer spent time in a treatment centre for addiction, and said she sees herself as "a fighter" because she never gave up on striving for sobriety.



She added: "What I see in the mirror [is] someone that's overcome a lot. I've been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter. I don't see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown their way. I have a lot of confidence now because I have said the things I believe in. I know I can hold my own on a first date with someone, in a conversation with someone. That's what I see when I look in the mirror - a strong woman."