Demi Lovato Makes First Appearance After Coming out as Non-binary

Last week, Demi Lovato came out as non-binary to fans, revealing that they have now changed their pronouns to them/they.

And on Thursday, the pop singer opted for an androgynous look, as they arrived in a blue velvet suit at the the iHeartRadio Music Awards, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Demi's outfit displayed cleavage with a plunging neckline, and the singer wore a similar outfit when later performing a tribute to Elton John onstage.

Also paying tribute to Elton - who arrived at the ceremony with his partner David Furnish - were performers H.E.R. and Brandi Carlile.

The 28-year-old singer revealed last week that they have changed their pronouns to they/them, and said they finally feel 'free' after spending years 'suppressing' parts of their personality in order to fit in with society.

Speaking to Glenn Close and Anderson Cooper for Bring Change to Mind's 'A Conversation Starter' livestream, they said: 'I had suppressed so much of myself over the years. Growing up in the South and being raised Christian, I had these beliefs I had been told.'

'When I came out to LA, I knew I was queer. But, I think that a part of my freedom is acknowledging the queer part of myself.'



'Because for so many years I shoved it down and I tried to fit it into a mould of what I thought society wanted from me. And, so much freedom in my life today has come from just me living my authentic truth.'

Demi announced they identify as non-binary in a social media post earlier this week, when they said they/them pronouns 'best represent the fluidity' they feel in their 'gender expression'.

They said in a video: "I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you. Over the past year-and-a-half I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary.

"With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering."

Despite this, Demi doesn't want to be seen as "an expert or a spokesperson".

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker added: "I want to make it clear I'm still learning and coming into myself - I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson."