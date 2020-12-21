Demi Lovato Opens up About The Positives of Being Single

The ‘OK Not To Be OK’ singer recently split from Max Ehrich after a whirlwind romance that saw them get engaged in July just months after they started dating, and has now said the “best part about being single” is being able to rely on herself for happiness, rather than someone else.



She wrote in a post on her Instagram Story: “The best part about being single is knowing that my happiness is coming from no other person than myself.”



Demi, 28, and Max, 29, split in September after two months of engagement, which came after they began their romance just before the coronavirus lockdown in March.



And the ‘Young and the Restless’ actor recently hit out at Demi over their romance, as he claimed he was part of a big "calculated PR stunt” after Demi released a song about their split.



Slamming his former fiancée, he said: "It's just the craziest thing. This is the most bizarre experience that I hope no one ever has to experience, ever. Because no person deserves to feel this way. Pete Davidson didn’t deserve to feel this way. Do you think he wrote that text to Mac Miller? Ha. Open your eyes. Calculated PR stunt, but my team is going to hate me for saying any of this."



Max insisted he was "in love" with Demi, and now feels like he was "used" by her.



He added: "I was in love. The whole world should f****** know it. I thought I found the real deal, now I found out that I was used. But I hope the song is number one, because you know what, if that's what someone wants in the material world, here you go, you have it. I hope this makes you happy. Enjoy. You just lost someone who loved you fully, completely, infinitely, for everything."