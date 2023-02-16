Demi Lovato to Perform in Dubai in March

ALBAWABA - Singer Demi Lovato is set to perform in Dubai next month, and she will be taking the stage at Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk on March 18.

Coca-Cola Arena announced the concert by posting a picture of the poster of Demi Lovato and captioned: "See the one and only icon Demi Lovato for the first time at Dubai's home of live entertainment on March 18, performing her biggest hits like 'Skyscraper', 'Cool for the Summer' and more!"

The caption continued: "We're 'Sorry Not Sorry' for how incredible this show will be! Tickets are now ON SALE! Just click the link in our bio to get your tickets today."

In September, Lovato shared shocking news with her followers that her current tour, which is happening to support her eighth studio album, will be her last.

On Wednesday, Lovato confirmed that she will be releasing a new single, Still Alive, for Scream VI the sequel of Scream, the movie franchise.

The song will be released on March 10 and will be the first single from her latest album.