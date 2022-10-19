Demi Lovato's Noticeable Transformation Through The Years

Demi Lovato is known for always changing up her style, and The Cool For The Summer hitmaker has always been open about body image.

Demi has had her fair share of personal turbulences, from struggles with addiction, her 2018 accidental overdose, mental health struggles and major breakups.

But Demi is one of the strongest women we know, and now, she seems like she is doing better than ever.

Scroll down to see Lovato's evolution over the years, and we are starting from her first ever TV appearance, Barney & Friends.

Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez on Barney & Friends 2002 - 2004

Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato on Camp Rock Movie - 2008

Demi Lovato as Sonny Munroe on Sonny With A Chance - 2010

Demi Lovato on her Unbroken tour in 2011

Demi Lovato at the Teen Choice Awards - 2012

Demi released her fourth studio album in 2013, titled Demi.

Demi Lovato for Seventeen magazine - 2014

Demi Lovato attends the 2015 American Music Awards

Demi Lovato at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards

Demi Lovato at the 2017 American Music Awards

Lovato attends the Teen Vogue Summit 2019

Demi performs the National Anthem onstage during Super Bowl 2020

Demi Lovato for Glamour - 2021

Demi Lovato's 2022 Goth Style

By Alexandra Abumuhor