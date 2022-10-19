Demi Lovato's Noticeable Transformation Through The Years

Demi Lovato is known for always changing up her style, and The Cool For The Summer hitmaker has always been open about body image.
Demi has had her fair share of personal turbulences, from struggles with addiction, her 2018 accidental overdose, mental health struggles and major breakups.
But Demi is one of the strongest women we know, and now, she seems like she is doing better than ever.
Scroll down to see Lovato's evolution over the years, and we are starting from her first ever TV appearance, Barney & Friends.
By Alexandra Abumuhor