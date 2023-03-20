Demi Moore shares rare video of Bruce Willis

ALBAWABA - Bruce Willis celebrated his birthday on March 19, he turned 68.

Former actor Bruce Willis who retired after being diagnosed with dementia, celebrated his birthday with his family.

Willis' ex-wife, Demi Moore took to her Instagram page to share a rare video of the family singing Happy Birthday, then Willis blows out the candles on his birthday pie.

Moore wrote: "Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes we all feel them."

Willis was diagnosed with a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia, or FTD, last month.