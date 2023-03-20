Demi Moore shares rare video of Bruce Willis

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published March 20th, 2023 - 11:18 GMT
Willis was diagnosed with a form of dementia

ALBAWABA - Bruce Willis celebrated his birthday on March 19, he turned 68. 

Former actor Bruce Willis who retired after being diagnosed with dementia, celebrated his birthday with his family. 

Willis' ex-wife, Demi Moore took to her Instagram page to share a rare video of the family singing Happy Birthday, then Willis blows out the candles on his birthday pie. 

Moore wrote: "Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes  we all feel them."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

Willis was diagnosed with a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia, or FTD, last month.

 

